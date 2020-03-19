Denia restaurant urges hospitality establishments closed due to COVID19 to donate surplus food to the needy







A DENIA restaurant has donated all of its surplus fresh food to a community canteen run by the association, Extiende tu Mano (Extend Your Hand), and is calling on other hospitality establishments to do the same in a video posted to social media.

Casa Miguel Juan is the oldest ‘tavern’ in Denia, originally founded in 1929, and along with all other bars, restaurants and cafes, has been forced to close its doors as part of the ‘state of alarm’ measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Rather than throw away fresh food which cannot be served in the restaurant, management at Casa Miguel Juan gave it to the association which organises a community dining room for vulnerable groups.

Extiende tu Mano Communidad Valencia helps vulnerable groups in an integral way, channeling all possible resources to fight poverty, inequality and hunger in our communities.





The public can help by making direct donations of clothes, school supplies, hygiene products, blankets and food, by volunteering, or making monthly monetary contributions.

Find out more about the Denia-based association and how you can help at:





https://www.extiendetumano.org/ or call 965 780 881.