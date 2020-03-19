‘Dawn of the end’: China reports no new outbreaks of coronavirus since epidemic began







Officials in the country of China said they have ‘seen the dawn of an end’ to the epidemic.

In Wuhan and the wider Hubei province, where it’s agreed the outbreak first began, there have been no new outbreaks giving hope to the rest of China and the world that the end of the epidemic could be in sight.

“Today we have seen the dawn after so many days of hard effort,” said Jiao Yahui, a senior inspector at the National Health Commission.

-- Advertisement --



Wuhan has been under an extreme form of lockdown since January and only those with special permission can travel in or out.

Officials are looking to lift certain restrictions in the greater area of Hubei province, but the city of Wuhan will only get its lockdown removed once there are no new cases reported for two consecutive weeks.

According to Li Lanjuan, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, that could be as early as next month.





Authorities have still advised people to stay cautious, as 34 cases were imported from abroad.

There were also eight new deaths yesterday in various parts of China bringing the total number of deaths to 3,245 out of 80,928 cases.



