Cox´s Green Watch in Costsa Blanca







A new mobile phone app has been launched in the Cox municipality so that residents can report any problems on local roads and paths caused by rubbish.

They will also be able to tell the council about any environmental issues that they have come across.

Cox´s environment councilor Immaculate Martinez has promised that any incidents reported on the app will be dealt with within 24 hours.

The Cox Green Line is aimed at improving communication between residents and the local council, and Martinez hopes that the introduction of the new service will see an enhancement to the council services across the area.

The use of the app will be easy, and users will be able to download any photos they have, along with their reports and comments.





Once a complaint has been filed, the app user will be kept up to date with the progress in dealing with it.

The app can be accessed via the website www.coxlineaverde.es



