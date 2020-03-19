Costa Del Sol Chef Joffrey Receives Call From Dubai – Please Deliver Food To My Elderly Mum For Mother’s Day







French Chef Joffrey Charles from ChefJoffrey@Home which is a new food delivery service on the Costa Del Sol, received a call today from Dubai with a caring daughter wanting to know if he would open early for Mother’s Day on Sunday and deliver a meal to her elderly mother.

Joffrey responded with a “Mais Oui” when he heard the lady’s plight especially since her 70-year-old mother is living alone on the Costa Del Sol.

Previous customers of Joffrey’s restaurant in La Cala de Mijas have asked for deliveries on Mother’s Day so in response, he is opening one day early for Mother’s Day.

ChefJoffrey@Home has also received many wonderful messages from previous customers of his restaurant including a message from Irish customer, Lynn Branagan Cronin saying “I am already sick of cooking so I am going to put in my order”.

As promised, each week Joffrey will deliver a 2-course meal for free to an elderly person in our community so readers please nominate an elderly person in Calahonda for delivery in the first week of business. Other surrounding areas will be covered each week.





The full details of ChefJoffrey@Home is below including opening hours, free delivery and 24-hour notice on delivery. Also, here is the menu and prices.

Starters





goats cheese with a tomato salad (vegetarian)

homemade chicken liver parfait with fig & apricot jam & a hazelnut crumb

french onion soup

salmon gravlax with avocado puree

Mains

homemade beef bourguignon

coq au vin with chive mash & seasonal vegetables

wild mushroom risotto with smoked garlic croquettes (vegan risotto upon request)

pan-fried salmon, potatoes rosti, carrot puree & seasonal vegetables with a beurre blanc sauce

Desserts

chocolate fondant with custard

homemade rice pudding with roasted pears & salted caramel

creme brulee

2 courses for 29 euro, 3 courses for 34 euro. Free delivery to outside your door, cash payments only, covering la cala to elviria. Open 7 days a week, 5pm-10pm. orders need to be sent with 24 hours notice to chefjoffrey2020@gmail.com.

Call Debbie on 622 49 57 71 or Joffrey on 656 48 59 79

Deliveries start on UK Mothering Sunday, March 22nd, 2020.