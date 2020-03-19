Home Virtual EWN Costa de Almeria Costa de Almeria 19 – 25 March 2020 Issue 1811
NEWS IN BRIEF
Columnists
Perfectly able
I HAVE a condition called Asperger’s. Most people know, it’s on the Autistic spectrum. But high functioning. I refuse to use the word ‘suffer’...
If you want to make God laugh; tell him your plans
Easter is coming and the northern hemisphere is warming. Well made plans long laid are falling to pieces. The news is full of the latest...
THE NANNY STATE STRIKES AGAIN!
A RECENT study found that ‘eating a piece of fruit and a large serving of vegetables a day could reduce the risk of a...
Let’s sing happy birthday twice!
WELL if you haven’t already noticed there is a new virus called 2019 novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV. It is, of course, very serious and...
October 7, 2020, the key date for mortgage expense claims
TAKING legal action to claim for a debt cannot be exercised at any time, as there will be a statute of limitations, after which...
Volkswagen Passat Estate
While sales of SUV models are soaring, there is still a significant demand for the traditional estate car from those who require larger load...
Blogs
Famous Spanish landmark portrays the star-crossed lovers of Teruel
The city of Teruel in Northern Spain is the romantic setting for a tragic love story. It is said that the legendary events took...
More than half of electricty used on Spanish Canary Island of...
THE Spanish Canary Island of El Hierro has been claiming to be a leading exponent of sustainable energy for years. And it is backing up...
The mysterious Treasure Cave nestled in the cliffs of la Axarquia
In Rincon de la Victoria, there is an area known as ‘El Cantal’ that is home to a series of cliffs that were formed...
HEALTH NEWS: Britons are giving up alcohol and Spaniards are taking...
Britain wants to stop drinking, and health authorities aspire to help the country achieve it. According to a recent survey, two thirds of regular...
WEIGHED DOWN: Study fuels concern for school children carrying heavy backpacks
The weight of a regular A4 sized notebook is around half a kilo or 1.1 pounds. If textbooks weigh the same and eight-year-olds have...
Caring for the elderly: A booming business
Life expectancy continues to grow exponentially in Spain, as it nears 83 years on average. Not coincidentally, Spain is among the first countries with...
Lifestyle
Motoring News: Ford introduces new sculpted and distinctive Kuga line
MOTORING NEWS: FORD INTRODUCES NEW SCULPTED AND DISTINCTIVE KUGA LINE THE sophisticated and stylish all-new Kuga Titanium, sporty Kuga ST-Line and upscale Kuga Vignale are...
Motoring News: KIA reveals its’s high tech adventurer, the Sorento 2020
MOTORING NEWS: KIA REVEALS ITS'S HIGH TECH ADVENTURER, THE SORENTO 2020 KIA has revealed new details of the next-generation Sorento ahead of its arrival in...
First Dog in the World With Coronavirus Has Died After Returning...
The first dog in the world that tested positive for the coronavirus has now passed away, just two days after returning from quarantine in...
Sleep Habits in Europe and How it Affects Productivity
Getting good quality sleep on a daily basis has been proven to have a major impact on people’s health and wellbeing. Failing to get enough...
Natural Remedies to Boost your Immune System and Stay Healthy During...
The best way to avoid getting a virus is by boosting your immune system. Try including as many of these superfoods as you can,...
Proper pals
IT’S hard leaving a puppy on their own for any length of time, even a trip to the shops or to visit friends can...
Follow Euro Weekly News
Sport
Olympic concerns due to coronavirus for Mallorca windsurfers
CONCERNS over the coronavirus crisis are growing among Mallorca windsurfers battling for a place to compete in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sergi Escandell and Joan...
Coronavirus Lockdown: The Sevilla Vs Betis La Liga Derby in Andalusia,...
This weekend, Sevilla was supposed to play a derby match in Spain’s La Liga against Real Betis, but the coronavirus has shut down all...
In Costa Blanca One Third of Valencia’s Football Squad Gets Infected...
In Costa Blanca the Spanish La Liga football club Valencia has been hit hard by the coronavirus. Yesterday, the club reported nine new cases...
British driver Seb Perez Mallorca classic car rally champion
YOUNG British driver Seb Perez was proclaimed champion at the 16th edition of the Rally Clasico Isla de Mallorca. Seb and his co-driver Gary McElhinney...
Spanish Football Clubs Affected as Uefa Postpones All Champions League and...
Uefa announced on Friday that all matches in the Champions League and Europa League next week are cancelled, due to the coronavirus rapid spread...
Days After Ridiculing The Coronavirus US Star NBA Player Gets Infected...
The star NBA player Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus just days after ridiculing it at a press conference, and as a...