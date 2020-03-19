Costa Blanca Police Get Safety Gifts







COMMUNITY spirit has shone through the coronavirus crisis with police forces in the Vega Baja area of the southern Costa Blanca receiving donations to help them along through these difficult times.

Dolores police chief Pedro Lozano was presented with a box of masks, gloves, and disinfectant gel donated by Chinese businesses in Crevillente.

Almoradi officers were also given a gift of protection materials from a local shop owner, with Catral police also getting a similar package.

Meanwhile in the Orihuela area, representatives of the Chinese community have also made a donation to the National Police.



