Costa Almeria Poniente hospital reorganisation to prevent coronavirus contagion increase







WITH the aim of avoiding the health services from becoming overwhelmed and the movement of patients at risk of contracting the coronavirus, the Poniente hospital in El Ejido has reorganised its activities in all departments.

There are only urgent and oncology surgical interventions, consultations and diagnostic tests.

Non-urgent operations have been postponed in order to have the greatest number of beds free on ordinary wards and in the intensive care unit.

The decision to make the changes represent the application of national Ministry of Health and the Junta de Andalucia Health and Families department instructions due to the forecast of a probable increase in the number of admissions of patients with coronavirus.

The reprogamming also established a limitation on specialised external consultations and tests which cannot be put back to a later date, and which are urgent or a priority, as in the case of oncology patients.





Teleassistance circuits for different specialities have been established for a preliminary evaluation of patients who need priority attention.

The physiotherapy department is only dealing with urgent cases, and the mental health department has reorganised its day hospital activities to reduce the number of days patients attend.





Checks on expectant mothers are still being carried out by obstetrics and the functioning of delivery room has been guaranteed.

The image diagnosis, laboratory and pharmacy are still working according to demand.

The hemodialysis service is continuing with its programmed activity.

In the emergencies, hospitalisation and ICU areas there have been modifications to allow for the creation of completely differentiated circuits for patients with suspected respiratory infections or which are possible coronavirus cases, ensuring normalised attention for all the other patients who go to the hospital with any other kind of health problem.

At the same time, in the emergencies department different consultation areas have been established, as have beds and chairs, with all the isolation measures in place to guarantee the safety of patients and staff.

Along with the reorganisation of activities, the hospital has introduced a series of other measures to ensure it continues functioning properly, to ensure maximum availability of assistance, to limit the presence of patients and number of people going there to a minimum and to ensure the health and working conditions of all employees.

Hence the hospital cafes for both members of the public and staff have been closed, apart from for personnel on duty. Hospital visits have been restricted to just one person per patient, and in cases where it is strictly necessary.

Support services have been reorganised too, guaranteeing they remain functioning, and arranging teleworking where possible.