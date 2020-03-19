CORONAVIRUS: Three more people Die from the virus in Scotland taking the country’s total number of deaths to Six.







SCOTLANDS FIRST MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THREE MORE PEOPLE HAVE DIED AS A RESULT OF THE CORONAVIRUS BRINGING THE TOTAL DEATHS IN SCOTLAND TO SIX.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the number doubled as she addressed MSPs in Holyrood, sending her condolences to those who had loved ones. The total number of people in Scotland who have contracted COVID-19 stands at 266 – a rise of 39 in 24 hours.

-- Advertisement --



She said the figure was “likely to be an underestimate of the true prevalence of the infection”.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “We expect the number of cases to rise and Scotland is well-prepared for a significant outbreak of coronavirus.





“There is currently no treatment or vaccine so early detection measures will continue to be vital in helping to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The number of cases in Wales has also increased, with 24 new confirmed cases bringing its total to 170.



