Coronavirus state of alarm restrictions violations in several Costa Almeria towns







DOZENS of people on the Costa Almeria have now been sanctioned for violating the coronavirus state of alarm restrictions on movement.

Local Police patrolling the streets of Adra morning, noon and night had reported 43 people for not complying with the restrictions established under the Spanish government’s royal decree to contain the spread of Covid-19 by Wednesday.

In the Levante region Huercal-Overa was the municipality registering the highest number of sanctions by mid-week, with a total of 32.

There were also a significant number of offenders in Vera: 15 by Wednesday morning. Mojacar registered six, Cuevas del Almanzora three, Garrucha two and Pulpi one.

In the Almanzora Valley region meanwhile there were no reports of state of alarm violations, including in bigger towns like Albox, Olula del Rio and Macael.



