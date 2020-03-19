Coronavirus, Italy: Military called in to take coffins out of city of Bergamo







The northern Italian city of Bergamo is one of the worst hit by the Coronavirus in Italy. Following the news that hospitals in the city were running out of beds, now morgues are similarly overburdened.

Last night saw military trucks entering the city to take coffins to morgues outside the province. In one image, a column of vehicles can be seen driving away from the cemetery.

-- Advertisement --



Scene «di guerra» a Bergamo: colonne di camion dell’esercito verso la circonvallazione pic.twitter.com/3Y7wudcZRb — Corriere della Sera (@Corriere) March 19, 2020





70 coffins were taken away last night and taken to crematoriums in different areas of Italy.

The city of Bergamo is recording devastating numbers of deaths, with 330 fatalities in just one week. One video of obituaries in the local newspaper shows the extend of the crisis.



