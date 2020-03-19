Communal zones in apartment blocks & buildings ‘STRICTLY NO GO AREAS’ during Spain’s lockdown, warn authorities







Malaga and Melilla’s housing and community authorities have warned the public that communal areas of apartment blocks, buildings and housing communities are strictly out of bounds during Spain’s lockdown. The State of Alarm restrictions state that individuals should refrain from playing sports or other recreational activities in shared gardens or terrace areas, as well as climbing up and down stairs in communal areas.

“Shared and communal areas are completely out of bounds, unless absolutely necessary, and is limited to entering or exiting a building for an essential trip,” stressed Alejandro Pestaña, President of Colegio de Administradores de Fincas de Malaga y Melilla.

“Those who flout these restrictions are not only breaking the law, but are also risking the health of their families and neighbours. They are also preventing the country from winning the war against the Coronavirus,” he pointed out.

Pestaña also advises families to ensure that their homes are cleaned frequently, not forgetting door knobs, switches and lift buttons. “If you run into neighbours, it’s vital to maintain at least a meter’s distance,” he added. He also advised immediate hand washing if you come into contact with a neighbour’s pet.







