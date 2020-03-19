Closed restaurants in Italy deliver free food to hospital staff battling coronavirus







As of last Wednesday, restaurants, bars and cafès in Italy have been forced to close due to the nation-wide Coronavirus lockdown, but some are choosing to continue preparing food destined for hospital staff instead.

Restaurants began donating meals to overworked hospital staff, even anonymously in some cases.

The President of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, took to Twitter to thank restaurants for their donations. He wrote, “Thank you from the heart to these marvellous businesses and restaurants,” while re-tweeting photos of medical staff from hospitals in the region with their donated meals.

🔴 Il grande cuore dei veneti sono DECINE le segnalazioni che ho ricevuto di esercizi commerciali, fiorerie, ristoranti, pizzerie, che pur dovendo tener chiuso al pubblico si son dati da fare per alleviare il preziosissimo lavoro del nostro personale medico e sanitario. pic.twitter.com/5c9qNX0grc — Luca Zaia (@zaiapresidente) March 16, 2020



Doctors, nurses, and other hospital workers have described the situation as like being in a “war”. Hospitals are overcrowded, bed space in intensive care is running out, and medical equipment is in short supply. Italy now has over 35,000 cases of Coronavirus.



