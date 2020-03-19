British nationals thrown off flight from Bulgaria after other travellers accuse them off having coronavirus







British passengers were thrown off a flight from Bulgaria to the UK yesterday after other travellers accused them of being possible coronavirus carriers, it has emerged.

A viral video has emerged of the passengers on the plane shouting demands for the Brits to be removed before the Captain confirms they’re to be kicked off.

The incident took place at Sofia Airport at 8pm yesterday before takeoff on a flight due for London.

-- Advertisement --



Throughout the clip, a British man speaks with an unidentified passenger, trying to persuade him to allow the group of six Britons to take up the last rows at the back of the plane in hopes of keeping a safe distance from the rest of the passengers.

The Brits were thought to be coming from a quarantined ski resort in Bansko, which according to reports had been placed on lockdown after a British tourist infected three Bulgarian nationals with COVID-19.

One passenger shouts: ‘I understand that you want to go home, but the whole town is under quarantine and they put these people on this plane.’





Another passenger suggests: ‘The captain needs to make a decision if the people should to stay on the plane.’

Towards the end of the clip, the captain can be heard over the loudspeaker, saying: ‘The final decision is we will depart without these passengers.’





Many passengers applaud the decision and the camera person shows the thumbs up to the camera.

It is unclear whether the ejected British passengers were associated with the family of a nine-year-old British child who reportedly tested positive for the virus while on a skiing holiday there and the family was placed in quarantine, but a number of passengers appeared to believe so.