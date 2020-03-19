Brit In Trouble in Costa Blanca







A BRITISH motorist was arrested in Torrevieja after he tried to avoid a Guardia Civil checkpoint.

His attempt to speed past the officers came to nothing, as the Guardia caught up with the 23-year-old man, who looked distinctly nervous.

That prompted a full-scale check, and the driver´s first problem was that he could not produce a valid driving license.

That led officers to investigate further, as the anxious Brit was found to have four thousand pounds in cash on him, and two packages of marijuana weighing 566 grams stashed away in the car boot.

Plastic vacuum packaging for storing drugs was also discovered plus some small quantities of narcotics





The unnamed man was hauled up before a Torrevieja judge on road safety and drug trafficking charges.

The Guardia Civil impounded his car, which was said to be worth in the region of 50 thousand pounds and had British-registered number plates.



