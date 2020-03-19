BREAKING: UK Government Pulishes Details of Emergency Coronavirus Bill







The government has today outlined details of new emergency powers to contain the spread of COVID-19 by publishing the Emergency Coronavirus Bill.

It includes details for shutting down the UK’s ports and airports and giving police powers to detain people suspected of having coronavirus.

The government believes the new legislation is vital to tackle the public health crisis caused by Covid-19 and will be time-limited for two years and cover areas such as the NHS, social care, schools, police, Border Force, local councils, funerals and courts.

As well as enhancing powers for government, the legislation will also scrap existing regulations in some areas should public services suffer mass staff shortages.

Not all the measures will come into force immediately, while they can be “switched off” if they are no longer necessary.



