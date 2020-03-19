Breaking: Spain’s Barcelona migrant detention center closed due to coronavirus. Detainees let loose.







Every detainee held at Barcelona’s migrant detention centre have been released by police.

The centre was emptied after they were unable to return to their countries of origin due to flight and border restrictions and uncertainty over the duration of the state of alarm.

The detention center is currently empty because it is more than likely that authorities would not be able to repatriate detainees within the required period of 60 days.

At the beginning of the week, more than twenty migrants were released and the last three were released on Thursday.