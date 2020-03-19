Breaking: Ryanair cancel flights between Spain and UK. Last ones tomorrow.







Ryanair has cancelled all flights between Spain and Manchester tomorrow until May it has been revealed.

Flights between the the city and the Iberian Peninsula finish from Saturday.

The Irish airline hasn’t made a specific announcement on social media regarding travel to and from the English city, but when you go on their website, no flights are available after tomorrow.

-- Advertisement --



This comes after the low cost airline announced that it had waived the change fee for the duration of March and April, so that people can reschedule their flights for a later date.

However, after suffering the wrath of many angry customers who are demanding flights to be cancelled and full refunds, the company is still keeping some ‘rescue’ flights available.

Other companies such as EasyJet and Jet2 have cancelled all flights from the UK to Spain, apart from a very select few ‘rescue flights’.





People are also furious about the fact that prices for later dates seem to be inflated, costing travellers hundreds of euros to change their bookings for a later date.

Some reports are that people have paid upwards of 650 euros to change their flights.





This article was brought to you by Villa Toscana

🔥❗FREE DELIVERY ❗🔥

Download the Villa Toscana App NOW to enjoy FREE DELIVERY on all orders 30€ & over 🍕

⁠📱Available on App Store & Google Play 📱

⁠APP STORE: https://apple.co/2QoKkYb

PLAY STORE: https://tiny.cc/n6aglz

Tel: +34 951 89 94 64 | Email: info@villatoscanapizza.com