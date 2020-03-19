Breaking: Prince Philip flown by helicopter from Sandringham to join Queen at Windsor Castle for Easter







Prince Philip has been helicoptered from Wood Farm in Sandringham to Windsor to be with the Queen for Easter amid reports Prince William will step in to her role during coronavirus crisis.

He joins the Queen a week early sparking rumours of a nationwide lockdown at the end of this week.

The Queen was today seen leaving Buckingham Palace with her faithful Dorgi on her lap as she left for Windsor Castle a week early than usual to spend time in self-isolation over Easter.

The 93-year-old head of state glanced out of the window next to the corgi-dachshund mix, who is called Candy, as she sat in the back of her official car for the 50-minute journey to Berkshire as she prepares to wait out the coronavirus crisis away from London.

She finished her last royal engagements yesterday as she greeted Captain Angus Essenhigh, the new Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy warship HMS Queen Elizabeth, and his predecessor Commodore Steven Moorhouse.

There were no handshakes, just bows from the captain and the commodore, as they met and chatted with the monarch in the private audience room of the Queen’s London home.



