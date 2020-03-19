BREAKING: Prince Albert of Monaco Diagnosed with Covid-19







Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus, palace officials have announced.

This comes 24 hours after Albert II declared that the principality would enter into lockdown for an indefinite period.

The prince will be monitored closely over the coming days, and is currently under the supervision of by his attending physician and the specialists at the Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace, however is not in hospital himself.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Prince’s Palace of Monaco said that the 62-year-old’s state of health is not a cause for concern.

Prince Albert continues to work from the office in his private apartment and is in constant communication with the members of his cabinet.





The prince isn’t the only royal to have tested positive for coronavirus in recent weeks. Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now being quarantined.



