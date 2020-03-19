BREAKING NEWS: The Education Secretary: “Children will be out of School for some time and there will be no Exams for the Academic Year”







EDUCATION SECRETARY GAVIN WILLIAMSON HAS ANNOUNCED THAT CHILDREN WE BE OUT OF SCHOOL FOR “SOME CONSIDERABLE TIME” AND THAT THERE ARE NOT GOING TO BE EXAMS THIS ACADEMIC YEAR.

The education secretary said: “We needed to release the burden of teachers but also pupils and make it clear that those exams are not going to be taking place, but they will be getting their grades.

“We want to make sure they have the best opportunity in terms of actually progressing their education, or going into work or university or into college.”

When pushed for more details about what will happen to the 16 and 18-year-olds who have been studying for two years, he continued: ‘I totally understand people’s frustrations. ‘We will make sure they are not impeded as a result of the decisions we are having to take. ‘They will get the qualification. I don’t want to go into detail about when and how but it will be done fairly and in a way that protects their interests.’







