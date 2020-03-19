BREAKING: Footballer Peter Whittingham CONFIRMED Dead, Aged 35







Footballer Peter Whittingham has died at the age of 35, it has been confirmed.

The devastating news was confirmed on Thursday afternoon by Cardiff City.

Whittingham had been on life support after suffering a head injury following an incident at a Barry pub on March 7.

It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. Club Statement: https://t.co/SGYOx4L2x2 pic.twitter.com/cvkfhRkP1N

— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) March 19, 2020





It’s understood he had been out to watch the England v Wales Six Nations match, near his home in Penarth.

The Cardiff City legend was rumoured to have lost his life earlier this week, after false reports and tributes circulating on social media.

South Wales police were able to confirm yesterday that Whittingham was alive but fighting for his life. He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Supporters of Cardiff City and football as a whole will be devastated, as Whittingham was one of the finest players to wear the Cardiff strip.