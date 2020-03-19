Boyfriend with ‘dreadful temper’ killed mum and girlfriend, 26, hours after date night selfie







The dad of Levi Ogden’s two children will be sentenced on April 8 after pleading guilty to the charge of manslaughter, after he killed her in rage.

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after killing his girlfriend following her posting a selfie from their “date-night”.

The evening was meant to “rekindle” their relationship, a court heard.

Levi Ogden, 26, was discovered in Halifax, England, in November 2019 after she posted a snap on Facebook with boyfriend, Lloyd Birkby, 27, following a pub crawl.

The Facebook picture was captioned: “Date night, first one in forever.”





A friend of Levi, who did not wish to be named, said: “Lloyd had a dreadful temper and Levi had suffered at his hands before.

“But she loved him and he was the father of her kids. They had split up a couple of times before because of his domestic violence against Levi.





“That night was supposed to be another attempt at reconciliation and to give their relationship another go, to rekindle it, but he just returned to his bad old ways and the date night ended in her death.”

The court heard the two later met up with one of Ms Ogden’s friends, who tried to help her after she was injured.

Before rushing Ms Ogden to hospital she gave her CPR.

Birkby, appeared via video-link at Bradford Crown Court and was remanded in custody.

Birkby was charged with murdering Ms Ogden, however he pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter which was accepted by the prosecution, as well as to the charge of common assault in relation to another woman on the same night.

Prosecutor Dafydd Enoch told the court the intended pleas were considered with Ms Ogden’s family.

He also said the prosecution did not intend to offer any evidence on the murder charge.