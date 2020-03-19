





Benidorm helps those who need it

BENIDORM has launched a help network for those who most need it during the coronavirus crisis.

The town hall is coordinate volunteers willing to buy food and collect medication for vulnerable members of the local population who cannot do so themselves.

The communal help network will guarantee basic needs for older residents or those with health or mobility problems who are unable to leave their homes.

“We want to channel and coordinate this wave of public-spiritedness in these exceptional times when so many are generously offering to help those who are at risk and vulnerable, particularly the elderly,” said Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.





This will protect them from the dangers of having to go out for food or medicines, the mayor said, but in other cases, the help needed could be nothing more than the chance for the lonely to talk on the telephone, the mayor added.

The plan involves organizing a network for each Benidorm district putting volunteers in touch with people living near to them who would be grateful for the help.





Those wishing to join the network should complete the “Volunteer” or “Need help” forms in the town hall’s https://benidorm.org/es/incidencia/campana-ayuda-contra-el-coronavirus website or that of Visit Benidorm https://en.visitbenidorm.es/ver/5583/help-benidorm-coronavirus.html. These can be downloaded in English as well as Spanish.

They should then click on http://bit.ly/VoluntariosCOVID-19 (Spanish) if they are volunteering or http://bit.ly/VolunteersCOVID-19 (English).

If needing assistance, click on http://bit.ly/SolicituddeAyuda (Spanish) or

http://bit.ly/HelpAssistance (English).

Volunteers will be asked to provide details of their district, times when they will be available, the languages they speak and the areas where they can provide support.

Those requiring help should indicate whether they need help with collecting medication and shopping, assistance with childcare, the elderly, or preparing meals. They should also indicate the days and times when this is required.

A telephone number providing help with filling in the forms will soon be available, the town hall announced.