After Lack of Health Protection Material in Spain's Andalucía, Fernando Simón Now Promises Face Masks in the “Fairest Way Possible”

The Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, earlier complained about the lack of health protection material in Spain, in a letter to the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa. The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, has now responded to this complaint by stating that all the autonomous communities are being supplied with material means against the coronavirus “in the fairest way possible.”
The President of the Andalusian Government, Juanma Moreno, said that he hopes that the masks, whose purchase is centralised by the Ministry of Health arrive “as soon as possible” in Andalusia. In any case, the president said that the Andalusian administration has located a million masks for purchase.
