A Naval Luncheon







MEMBERS of the Torrevieja Royal Naval Association (RNA) recently met for a meal at the Meson El Prado restaurant in San Miguel de Salinas, where they ‘piped aboard’ their family and friends for an enjoyable occasion.

Mustered within the members and guest visitors were ex-military personnel from other UK branches and services, including Dave & Liz visiting from the UK RNA Purley branch, and there was a healthy contingent present from the Torrevieja branch of the Royal Marines Association.

-- Advertisement --



There was plenty of nostalgia with many a tale told about time spent in the services, which rose to a crescendo in between the various courses that were served up by the restaurant waiting staff.

The RNA Torrevieja warmly welcomes military and non-military members to join their socially friendly and engaging organization.

For further details, contact the chairman, Tony Jenkins on 693 866 709, or go to their website.



