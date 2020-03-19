2 Massive Cruise Ships On Standby In UK To Act As Floating Hospitals







Two massive cruise ships are on standby to act as floating hospitals at Tilbury Docks as UK cruise company offers them to the UK government to assist with coronavirus crisis pandemic.

British owners of Spirit of Discovery and Saga Sapphire are understood to have given the ships to the government. No decision has yet been taken to use the vessels but if hospitals are overwhelmed they could be put to use.

With more than 2,000 cabins on the ships that could be used to isolate patients, it would free up hospital beds.

