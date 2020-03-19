19-Year-Old Arrested for Defrauding 23 People with the Sale of Mobile Phones in Spain’s Costa del Sol’s Malaga







A young 19-year-old man has been arrested in Malaga for allegedly defrauding 23 people with the sale of mobile phones amounting to a total gain of 12,700 euros.

On Wednesday, the National Police reported that the fraudster, a Spanish national, was working as an intermediary, selling fraudulently obtained phones as part of a larger criminal network. He received his cut from each sale and approximately made 12,700 euros doing this. Agents recovered 7 telephones and located another 12.

This type of scam is occasionally referred to as the Nigerian scam, in which the members of the group obtain fake national documents to make phone purchases with. The phones are then received by a person called a mule who is in charge of selling them and receives a cut from the profits of the sale.





The investigation began with the complaint of an alleged of alleged fraudulent sale of a mobile phone. According to the investigation, they were able to specify that the alleged perpetrator was acting from Malaga and that he was possibly working as a ‘mule’ for a third party.





The agents verified this and found that there were 23 more victims who had been collectively been swindled of 12,700 euros.

So far, the alleged perpetrator has been found and he is a 19-year-old Spanish male, who was arrested in relation to 23 fraud cases. The police report has been forwarded to the judicial authority and the arrested male has been brought before the court of investigation in Malaga.