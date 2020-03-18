UK Weather Forecast: The South of England can expect spring-like temperatures but Snow Ice and Sleet to hit the North







WHILE PEOPLE IN THE SOUTH OF ENGLAND WILL BE BASKING IN “SPRING LIKE TEMPERATURES” FURTHER UP NORTH WILL BE A DIFFERENT STORY, AS DOWNPOURS OF SLEET AND SNOW ARE EXPECTED WITH -3C BALTIC BLASTS.

Temperatures might hit 17c in parts of the country, according to the forecast – but they’ll drop to -3c again at the weekend.

Met Office officials say there’ll be plunging temperatures and thunder across some areas of the UK in the next five days, with Saturday and Sunday feeling particularly brisk.

Today, people living in the north of the UK can expect a ‘chilly, bright and showery day’, while those in Scotland and Northern Ireland are set to see heavy rain. It’ll be mostly dry and mild further south. Temperatures will be the mildest this year, with a chance of 17c on today, Wednesday in the south.

“But colder air from near Norway and then from the Baltic Sea spills across the whole country from Friday until Sunday.

“-3c could be seen in the south and north, with widespread frost and some wintry showers over the north and east.”

However, there is a glimmer of hope as some forecasters are indicating Easter could be the warmest on record, with temperatures peaking at 24c.

Showery across Scotland and Northern Ireland, with some heavy showers, hill snow and possible hail and thunder.

Rain and drizzle will slowly edge southwards.