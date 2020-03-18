UK Snooker Champion Willie Thorne Reveals He Has Leukaemia – He Is Receiving Treatment in Costa Blanca, Spain







Snooker champion, Willie Thorne, has commented on Twitter today that “I realize everybody is having a tough time but mine’s got worse. I’ve been diagnosed with leukaemia, I’m devastated and start chemotherapy tomorrow. I’m in Spain where the healthcare is hopefully second to none, love to you all, Willie x”.

Thorne became national under-16 champion at snooker in 1970. He won the Classic in 1985. The same year, he reached the UK Championship final against Steve Davis.

Thorne is married to former Miss Great Britain winner, Jill Saxby. He ran a club in Leicester for many years and competed in Series 5 of Strictly Come Dancing with professional dance partner Erin Boag, before being voted out on 20 October 2007 in 12th place.

Thorne is known for his friendship with retired professional footballer Gary Lineker. Their friendship was the subject of the Home Video, “Best Of Friends – The Official Story Of Gary Lineker & Willie Thorne”.

We wish him all the best with his hospital treatment in Spain, you are still a champion to us all Willie.



