Torrevieja Health Chiefs Say “Emergencies Only”.







TORREVIEJA´S health department has appealed for people to visit their local medical centre and the city´s hospital only in the case of an emergency during the coronavirus outbreak.

The department operates health centres across Torrevieja, as well as in Vega Baja towns like Guardamar, Rojales, Pilar de la Horadada, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas, San Fulgencio, and Benijofar.

12 municipalities in the Vega Baja region are covered by the department, with 160 thousand people on their books.

All appointments at health centres in the catchment area have been cancelled to keep essential medical care and consultations going.

Only patients who feel that they are in an emergency situation should go, and they have to go through strict procedures at the premises if they need to see a doctor.





All non-essential operations at Torrevieja Hospital have been cancelled and visits to existing patients have been restricted.

No details about the number of people affected by Covid-19 in the area have been announced, with rumours and unconfirmed social media postings coming from visitors to individual health centres picking up details in conversations with staff.





Torrevieja´s Health department thanked everybody for their understanding and cooperation in adapting to the new set of circumstances in what was “an exceptional situation”.