Sweden treats Coronavirus infections with Ebola medication







Sweden treats coronavirus infected people suffering from severe symptoms with Ebola medication.

The medication, Remidesivir, is currently being researched in China by a US-based company, doing a clinical study with over 700 patients. The medication has not yet been approved internationally to treat corona, even though it has shown some promising results.

“We know that Remdesivir has a very good effect in lab tests both against this virus and it’s other strains. We also know that it is effective against the Sars- and Mers virus,” Professor Anders Sönnerborg explains.

A “compassionate use program” has been approved by the manufacturer.

“The few Swedish patients who get this medication are severely ill and this is an action we take to improve their situation,” he continues. “It is not possible to evaluate the effect this soon.”