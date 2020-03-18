Spain’s monarch & PM urge ‘solidarity’ & ‘unity’ as Coronavirus cases climb to 14,535+ with 630 deaths







Spain’s Monarch King Felipe VI addressed the public today as the number of coronavirus cases in the country climbs to more than 14,535 and the fatalities rise to 650. COVID-19 patients in critical condition has also spiked to 774 people now in intensive care. The number of people infected are expected to rise drastically, as is the number of those requiring hospitalisation.

The King urged ‘solidarity’ and ‘unity’ in his 7-minute speech to the public, describing Spain as a nation capable of ‘confronting – and overcoming – any adversity’. “Through everyone’s collaboration, the country will win the war against the virus, and Spain will come out as a stronger and more united nation,” he stated.

Although he acknowledged that the virus is putting the country’s economy and its people’s wellbeing at risk, he also believed that Spain is combatting the virus, and that it will ultimately defeat it.

However, both King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged ‘collaboration’ because the battle can only be won if every individual takes responsibility for their role in defeating the virus. Sanchez also warned the public today, that “the worst has yet to come”.



