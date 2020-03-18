Spain’s Andalusia prepares health care for 8,000+ Coronavirus-infected patients during ‘peak’







Andalusia’s Present Juanma Moreno has revealed contingency plans to prepare the region’s hospitals for the potential influx of thousands Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. Moreno predicts that more than 8,000 people could be infected with COVID-19 as the disease peaks during the next 10-15 days.

More than 859 people have already been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Andalusian region to date. To prepare hospitals for the huge influx of Coronavirus cases over the coming days, the health authorities in Andalusia have already contracted 1,700 more medical professionals.

That’s an investment of around 1,000 million euros, confirms Moreno. The Junta de Andalusia has approached the Government for these funds, as well as additional supplies of tests and protective equipment.