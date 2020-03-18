Spain relaxes State of Alarm rules to allow children to accompany adults on ‘essential’ outings







Spain has announced changes to the State of Alarm rules today, which now allows young children, and those with special needs/disability, to accompany adults for ‘essential’ outings. The government has rectified the restrictions so that minors or those with special needs, or a disability, will not be left alone at home, which is not only dangerous but also illegal.

In the State of Alarm’s initial decree, adults were only allowed to circulate alone for essential trips to the supermarket, medical centres, or to and from work. The only exception was to accompany the elderly. Relaxing the rules allowing adults to take minors and those with special needs or a disability on essential outings, provides welcome relief to many families, particularly single/lone parents.

