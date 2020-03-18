Spain registers ‘hottest’ winter of the century







Spain’s meteorology agency, Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), has confirmed that this year’s winter has been the ‘hottest’ on record so far this century. According to Aemet, temperatures reached record highs of 29.6°C in Valencia to 31.9°C in Tenerife, during the month of February 2020.

In fact, the average temperature this winter has been 1.8°C warmer, compared to the period between 1981 and 2010. Overall Europe, saw an average increase of 3.4°C over the same period.

Spain also had a mini-heat wave earlier this month, with temperatures in the interior and Southern half of the peninsular, as well as the islands, recording highs of between 28°C and 32°C. However, it didn’t last long as gusty winds and rain are forecast for much of the country this week with temperatures averaging around 16°C.