shion Giant Inditex Begins Production of Sanitary Equipment to Help Spain Fight the Coronavirus Crisis







The fashion group Inditex, led by Amancio Ortega, includes brands like Zara, Bershka, and Massimo Dutti. It has donated over 10,000 face masks and offered to create sanitary garments to help confront the coronavirus pandemic in Spain.

The first measure the fashion giant has taken is to maintain its employees at all costs. Inditex are evaluating the best route to do so and taking into consideration all governmental options to avoid firing people.

Despite the fact that sales for March have already fallen, online and in physical shops, a total of 24.1%, the company wants to show its solidarity during the crisis. It has offered its factories and warehouses, especially those in China, as well as their commercial management teams to alleviate the demand for medical garments and materials.

So far, the group has donated 10,000 protective face masks, which by the end of the week could increase to 300,000. They are now working on transporting gloves, protective eyewear, hats, shoe and face protection.



