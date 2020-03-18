Second Coronavirus death in Mallorca







Cancer patient becomes second victim to be killed by the coronavirus on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Health officials say the deceased was a man in his 60s who was being treated for cancer at the hospital.

As his health rapidly declined, analysis confirmed that he had been infected with COVID-19.

It is not yet clear who the man contracted the virus from.

The news comes as 19 more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 92, 60 of which are in Mallorca.

The first fatality was a woman in her 50s with underlying health problems who died at Son Espases Hospital on March 12.

Son Espases Hospital are yet to make a comment on the latest death.