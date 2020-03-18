Princess Beatrice Puts Wedding on Hold Following Coronavirus Pandemic







Princess Beatrice has put her wedding plans on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal was due to marry fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at St James’s Palace in London, before Queen Elizabeth hosted a private reception in Buckingham Palace’s gardens on May 29.

However, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson revealed today that this reception has been cancelled. The couple could instead have a private marriage with a ‘small group of family and friends.’

The Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.

“In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements.





“They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people.

“Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place.





“The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”