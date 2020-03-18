Portugal’s Lagos Private Hospital Will Treat Coronavirus National Health Patients as they prepare for the spread from Spain







As the deadly coronavirus heads to Portugal, Lagos Private Hospital agrees to treat National Health Patients

The private hospital group in Portugal known as HPA Health Care Group are preparing its hospital in Lagos on the Algarve to receive patients who get infected by the deadly virus.

The health care group have recently been installing screening units throughout its hospitals to screen all entrants who may have the virus systems.

A spokesman for the private hospital revealed” We can not let people feel abandoned as they are frightened enough as it is, this is why we have to assist those people and the residents of Portugal, especially chronic patients, patients in need, we must fight this epidemic together”

Portugal has yet to suffer to the extremes of it’s neighbour Spain but being close by and following how the virus has spread across Italy then Spain, Portugal fears being hit as hard.



