Pope Asks God To Stop Coronavirus Today As He Speaks To Italian Media







The Pope has asked God to stop the epidemic in Italy “with his hand” according to Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica today.

He said people should “use their time in quarantine to reconnect with their families”.

-- Advertisement --



It comes as Italy is battling with the worst outbreak of COVID-19 outside of China, with 27,980 infections and 2,503 deaths as of Tuesday.

The Pope has been at the Vatican in the past few days, although he defied the country’s nationwide lockdown on Sunday afternoon to pray for victims of the COVID-19 at two churches in the Italian capital.

We hope his prayers are heard not just for Italy, but around the world.







This news article was brought to you by Golden Leaves International:

Planning ahead.

A pre-paid funeral plan is the easy way to arrange and pay for your funeral in advance, whilst protecting your loved ones and knowing that at least some of the stress can be avoided.

If you do have any worries or concerns or need immediate help or assistance during this uncertain time please do call us on our emergency contact number (0044)800 098 309 or 603531417 for immediate assistance. Best wishes and keep safe – The Golden Leaves Team



