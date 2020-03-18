Police Patrols in Almunecar Costa-del-Sol Spain fine 17 people in one day for flouting the lockdown laws







THE LOCAL GUARDIA CIVIL IN ALMUNECAR TODAY REPORTED STOPPING AND FINING A TOTAL OF 17 PEOPLE FOR DIS-OBEYING THE LOCKDOWN LAWS.

Heavy fines were handed out today on the streets of Almunecar as police patrols couldn’t believe their eyes as motorists drove through the town with more two and three people in their cars.

The Guardia handed out fines from 600€ to 1000€ as shocked passers-by looked on, the motorists themselves all tried their best to”squirm” out of the penalties but the police insisted they pay.

The reasons they were stopped was simple, there were two or people in the car, they could not prove legitimate reasons for it and no-one could prove where they were going and for what purpose.

Remember, according to article 36.6, committing these serious offences is punishable by fines ranging from €600 to €30,000.





So, take care and abide by the law, it’s in all our best interests to do so!



