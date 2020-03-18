New Leader of Islamic State Has 5 Million Bounty Put On His Head – He Is Put On USA Official Blacklist







The new leader of Islamic State was officially named last night as a previous member of al-Qaeda in Iraq who led the torture and killing of thousands of Yazidis.

Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli, a former officer in Saddam Hussein’s army, was placed on the official blacklist of terrorists by the US government with a $5 million reward offered for information leading to his capture.

-- Advertisement --



Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, announced that al-Mawli was named leader of Isis in late October, days after a raid by US military murdered the group’s self-styled “caliph”, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.