





NERJA TO PROTECT ITS MOST VULNERABLE WITH SERVICES FOR THE HOMELESS AND ELDERLY IN AXARQUIA

HOMELESS people of Nerja have been taken by the Policia Local to shelter in the Ciudad Deportiva Enrique López Cuenca. This measure has been taken at the request of the association Simpatiza con la Pobreza, which has also requested the collaboration from the public to provide them with blankets and other items they may need.

Councillor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, points out that “the goal is for people who are homeless to have safe places and receive the best possible care in this emergency situation.” Should anybody wish to donate any items they can call 622102117 to arrange for items to be collected.

Social Services in the area will also provide food at home to elderly and disabled people who live alone, with the aim of not having to leave the house for shopping.

The distribution will be carried out by volunteers from the Protección Civil. The Councillor requests anybody who knows people in this situation, informs the Servicios Sociales Municipales, by phone on 617428417.