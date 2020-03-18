





MOTORING NEWS: FORD INTRODUCES NEW SCULPTED AND DISTINCTIVE KUGA LINE

THE sophisticated and stylish all-new Kuga Titanium, sporty Kuga ST-Line and upscale Kuga Vignale are offered with an advanced range of hybrid powertrains that delivers best-in-class fuel efficiency.

-- Advertisement --



Based on Ford’s new global front-wheel-drive flexible architecture it supports improved aerodynamics for better fuel efficiency and helps reduce weight versus outgoing models by up to 80 kg when comparing equivalent powertrain variants.

Ford introduces a distinctive new exterior design that is more sculpted and simplified with premium proportions. A streamlined silhouette incorporates a longer wheelbase that creates a larger footprint on the road benefitting ride and stability. The result is a more energetic, nimble and capable appearance than ever before.

“Kuga customers expressed that they were ready for even more emotional design, and our all-new Kuga is a sculpture skillfully articulated. Visually sleeker, lower and wider – it makes you feel excited just by looking at it,” said Amko Leenarts, director, Design, Ford of Europe. “The all-new interior is a sanctuary space, designed to allow everyday life to happen. Harmonious and airy, it fuses premium materials, precise craftsmanship and state-of-the-art technology.”





The power-split architecture combines a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, electric motor and generator, and 14.4 kWh lithium-ion battery to produce 225 PS. Kuga Plug-In Hybrid delivers a 72 km NEDC (56 km WLTP) pure-electric driving range, fuel efficiency from 1.2 l/100 km NEDC (from 1.4 l/100 km WLTP) and CO2 emissions from 26 g/km NEDC (from 32 g/km WLTP).

The interior introduces innovative engineering and advanced comfort and convenience technologies that help the vehicle seamlessly integrate into customers’ lives. A new 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster is the first in the industry to use free-form technology that allows curved upper edges for seamless interior design. The free-form panel features circuitry embedded across the display, enabling designers to mould it into shapes beyond the traditional rectangular design.





Comfort, spaciousness, flexibility and connectivity are key with an advanced suite of driver assistance technologies designed to give drivers confidence behind the wheel and help them to stay focused while on the move.