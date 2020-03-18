Michael Hughes of 3B48 Soul Bar In Spain’s Benidorm Busted For Fraud Whilst Working The Costa Blanca

Hughes 51 of Mount Street, Fleetwood Lancashire when in the UK ended up working full time running the Benidorm bar 3B48 Soul Bar where he often told tales of being on the books of Wolverhampton Wanderers football club to his locals.

Hughes whilst working long hours entertaining customers continued to illegally claim Disabled Living Allowance and Employment Support Allowance using his Fleetwood address.

Hughes who has just arrived back in the UK admitted two offences of fraud by failing to declare that he was living in Spain and that his mobility had improved.

Hughes also admitted a bail act offence when he appeared before the courts judge.





Hughes’s UK benefits have now and he is living off Spanish State benefits of 464 Euros a month.

The court heard that Hughes who had enjoyed a career as a compere in clubs , hotels and cruise ships before illness struck.

He twice required kidney surgery and when he needed to use a wheelchair to get around legitimately claimed benefits.

His family invited him to join them in Benidorm and prosecutor Tracy Yates said: “It appears life in Spain improved his health and he started working full time.”