Michael Hughes of 3B48 Soul Bar In Spain’s Benidorm Busted For Fraud Whilst Working The Costa Blanca

BENIDORM BLAGGER BUSTED FOR FRAUD WHILST WORKING IN SPAIN ON THE COSTA BLANCA AND CLAIMING UK BENEFITS
A Showbiz compere Michael Hughes was confined to a wheelchair when he started to claim state benefits in the UK although he managed a remarkable recovery when he went to live in Spain’ Benidorm, a court in Blackpool heard.
Hughes 51 of Mount Street, Fleetwood Lancashire when in the UK ended up working full time running the Benidorm bar 3B48 Soul Bar where he often told tales of being on the books of Wolverhampton Wanderers football club to his locals.
Hughes whilst working long hours entertaining customers continued to illegally claim Disabled Living Allowance and Employment Support Allowance using his Fleetwood address.
Hughes who has just arrived back in the UK admitted two offences of fraud by failing to declare that he was living in Spain and that his mobility had improved.
Hughes also admitted a bail act offence when he appeared before the courts judge.
Hughes’s UK benefits have now and he is living off Spanish State benefits of 464 Euros a month.
The court heard that Hughes who had enjoyed a career as a compere in clubs , hotels and cruise ships before illness struck.
He twice required kidney surgery and when he needed to use a wheelchair to get around legitimately claimed benefits.
Steven Duffy,defending, said: “He was wheelchair bound when he was in Fleetwood because he could barely walk 100 metres. He went to Spain for two weeks in 2016 and decided to stay there.”
“Someone had seen him working in the bar and tipped off the DWP.”
Hughes was made the subject of a 10-week curfew from 7 pm to 7 am and he must pay £170 costs.