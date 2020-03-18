Lockdown Recipe of the Day From French Chef Joffrey On The Costa Del Sol







French TV Chef, Joffrey Charles, from ChefJoffrey@Home Food Delivery Service found that supplies were mostly all available at Mercadona today in Calahonda, Mijas. In the current lockdown, people will need to budget especially all those unable to work and with reduced income.

If you only have the bare essentials in your house then here’s a handy recipe from French Chef Joffrey for a simplified Croque Monsieur. His friend, Olivia Jane Sibbles from Riviera Del Sol will be jumping around her kitchen when she reads this as she is always nagging Chef Joffrey to make her favorite French sandwich.

Take out 2 white bread slices and shave off around 2 grams of butter on each slice. Sprinkle Emmenthal cheese on both pieces, put a slice of ham on top and make as a sandwich.

Put a cube of butter in the pan and put your sandwich in the pan, have the heat on medium and slow cook, turn the sandwich over twice until golden brown and serve. Et voila, you have your Croque Monsieur in record time and on budget.



