Legion joins Costa Almeria coronavirus state of alarm street patrols







MEMBERS of the Legion’s Rey Alfonso XIII Brigade have joined the law enforcement agencies patrolling the streets of Almeria under the state of alarm declared to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

A company of the Don Juan de Austria regiment has since midday today Wednesday been patrolling the main roads and most strategic points of Almeria city.

These include the port, the station and the airport.

This is the first time the Legion has participated in an effort of this kind in the province, although it has in the past actively taken part in rescue and humanitarian operations, like flooding incidents.



