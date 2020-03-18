La Cala resident calls for building companies to be named and shamed on the Costa del Sol for continuing to work during LOCKDOWN

Samantha Correa from La Cala has struck out after witnessing building work carrying on despite lock down restrictions, she took time to tell all and write in to the Euro Weekly News:

“I find it amazing when we are on lock down that this morning all builders went back to work! There are building sites up and down the coast building away opposite my home is a building site in La Cala de Mijas – over 40 men working away cranes going etc not a mask between them and not 1 meter between than, yet the police say although they have had many many complaints up and down the coast this morning, the president did not specifically mention builders so nothing they can do to shut them down!!! This is a direct violation – it is NOT essential, it is NOT in isolation working, it is Not on the list of things you can do such as supermarket workers, clinics – which we all appreciate very much. On top of that these big building companies can ride this out financially while small business will fold – it literally took one day for greed to take over – using loopholes to do what they like – I know of building sites from Benalmadena to Estepona just treating today like any other Monday. Someone HAS to address this and bring it to the attention of the powers that be to stop now! the list apparently must be more precise – as the news is saying only these can open then say going to work – people are thinking oh you can go to work – I dispare at the stupidity of the human race! Please Euro weekly name and shame these companies and get the message out there TODAY – people are going to die today – tomorrow it may be one of these builders then it will be Poor me! – One Residence and One Heights in La Cala de Mijas are working right now”