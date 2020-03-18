“Gota Fria” Brings Winter Back to Spain’s Costa Del Sol and Costa Blanca This Weekend







Winter temperatures are returning to the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in Spain this weekend, when “Gota Fria” enters Spain.

The weather phenomenon DANA (Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos or Isolated Depression in high levels), or “Gota Fria” as it is called in Spain, is caused by a mass of cold air hitting hot air, causing electric storms that bring sudden downpours often including hail.

Cold temperatures can be expected this weekend in all of Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca, as well as showers of rain, after a winter that so far has recorded the highest temperatures in history. Costa del Sol’s temperatures may drop down to 7 or 8 degrees during the night and 13-14 degrees during the day, with similar temperatures in Costa Blanca as well.

-- Advertisement --



If you need to go out, bring an umbrella! But since staying in is the norm nowadays, load up with movies and series this weekend, get a good cup of hot tea, snuggle up under a blanket and enjoy staying inside.



