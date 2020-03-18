Four More Coronavirus Deaths in Spain’s Malaga Province Bringing Total to 10







Four more deaths were reported on Wednesday, which take the number of coronavirus deaths in Malaga province up to ten, according to a recent update from the regional Health ministry.

The latest victims are two men, 71 and 74, and two women, 81 and 85. The total number of deaths in the region of Andalucía is currently at 19.

The recent official figures put the number of cases of infection in Malaga province at 333, up 55 compared to the previous day. Out of those cases, 113 of them are now in hospital.

A 20-year-old man had become the sixth person with coronavirus to die in Malaga province, on Tuesday. It is reported that he already had a serious medical condition.

The five people who had previously died with Covid-19 were a 70-year-old man, who was admitted to the Xanit Internacional in Benalmádena.





An 82-year-old man who was admitted to Quirónsalud Málaga and two others, 70 and 89, who were admitted to the Clínico in Malaga and the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella.

Another was an 82-year-old woman, which details are currently unknown.



